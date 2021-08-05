Rain gets placed on hold and Saturday afternoon showers is targeted

We managed to stay dry today along with drier air keeping high temperatures more comfortable because of the lower humidity.

Friday the low pressure system along the stalled front has now shifted more across southeast Georgia. We will still remain mostly dry until a stronger shortwave farther west triggers a few showers in the region.

By Saturday afternoon, our rain chances will increase due to the shortwave moving across the region. The good news for Saturday morning is rain chances are out until the afternoon.This Sunday It’ll be drier with less cloud coverage, and temperatures will return to the lower 90s.

Next week, we will return to the typical summer convective pattern with the chance for stray pop-up storms each afternoon. With temperatures getting warmer and warmer next week, heat advisories will be a possibility.