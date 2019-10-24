Rain in the forecast but not a complete washout in the forecast

Our next cold front is scheduled to move through the region Sunday, timing appears to be early Sunday then out by evening.

Upper 70s near 80 Saturday through Monday.

Gulf of Mexico: At the same time we are watching for possible development of a tropical wave or a depression in the Bay of Campeche that will add more energy and moisture as it is drawn up parallel to the front.

SPC sees this Saturday-Sunday transition as nothing more than general thunderstorms. The GFS highlights a surface low that develops along the front. “IF” that happens we need to watch out for a severe set-up to the right side of circulation…

At this time Friday through Sunday morning appears to be the best opportunities for measurable rainfall.

There is plenty of high level moisture working ahead of this front and the mid-Atlantic so scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Perhaps more widespread Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Sunday pm through most of the week remains breezy low to mid 70s for highs and 50s then cooler 40s by the end of next week.