Rain in the overnight, clipped by a front, keeping us sunny & cold for the weekend

Tonight-Friday: The fast-moving clipper front will sweep through the overnight, with warmer readings, no frost, a brief shower, and breezy conditions. Don’t get me wrong, it’ll still be damp and cold. There will be sun and also some high clouds at times wrapping around this system and colder air behind it for the weekend.

Drier forecast: Saturday will be gusty and cold, so layer-up yawl because the sun won’t make us too warm, since the air mass is dense and cold. Good news we’ll keep it sunny for the majority of this forecast.

A look ahead: Now the surface high seems to be more dominant, with a drier and stable forecast for the next several days. Enjoy now because the long-range models bring a winter-like pattern across the southeast, so stay tuned.