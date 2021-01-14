 

Rain in the overnight, clipped by a front, keeping us sunny & cold for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight-Friday: The fast-moving clipper front will sweep through the overnight, with warmer readings, no frost, a brief shower, and breezy conditions. Don’t get me wrong, it’ll still be damp and cold. There will be sun and also some high clouds at times wrapping around this system and colder air behind it for the weekend.

Drier forecast: Saturday will be gusty and cold, so layer-up yawl because the sun won’t make us too warm, since the air mass is dense and cold. Good news we’ll keep it sunny for the majority of this forecast.

A look ahead: Now the surface high seems to be more dominant, with a drier and stable forecast for the next several days. Enjoy now because the long-range models bring a winter-like pattern across the southeast, so stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

54° / 43°
Clear
Clear 0% 54° 43°

Friday

54° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 54° 34°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 49° 28°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 53° 33°

Monday

54° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 54° 31°

Tuesday

59° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 59° 35°

Wednesday

63° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 63° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

7 PM
Clear
1%
52°

49°

8 PM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
2%
48°

45°

10 PM
Clear
2%
45°

45°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

44°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
44°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
45°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
46°

47°

4 AM
Light Rain
63%
47°

48°

5 AM
Rain
70%
48°

49°

6 AM
Showers
53%
49°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
22%
49°

48°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
48°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
48°

48°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
48°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories