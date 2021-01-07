 

Rain leaves, still cold, and then “Here Comes the Sun” this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday: The rain will be out and in the form of sprinkles before daybreak, Friday. A gloomy cold day with readings barely topping off to 50°. It’ll clear late Friday night. Watch travel in northwest Georgia for slippery roads from light snow accumulation. Already near .3” of rainfall.

Saturday-Sunday: Here comes the sun! But the cold air remains for the entire weekend. Freezing and sub-freezing readings each morning, with highs only into the lower 50s.

Synopsis: Our next storm system will be forming over south Texas and will track almost parallel to the entire north Gulf coast. Because of this consistent track and The First Alert Weather team not deviating from this forecast, we will not see too much lift or moisture here. The forecast Monday and Tuesday will be sporadic showers both days.

Next week: A cooler and drier period will be the story mid-week through next weekend. We are on par for average rainfall this winter season, so far. Last year we were way above average.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

43° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 43° 42°

Friday

48° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 48° 34°

Saturday

49° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 49° 29°

Sunday

53° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 34°

Monday

52° / 41°
Showers
Showers 37% 52° 41°

Tuesday

56° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 56° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 57° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

7 PM
Cloudy
18%
44°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
44°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
44°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
46°

45°

11 PM
Few Showers
33%
45°

45°

12 AM
Showers
46%
45°

45°

1 AM
Showers
46%
45°

45°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

44°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
44°

44°

4 AM
Few Showers
32%
44°

44°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
44°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
43°

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
21%
43°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
45°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

47°

1 PM
Cloudy
13%
47°

48°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
48°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
46°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
5%
45°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories