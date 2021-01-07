Rain leaves, still cold, and then “Here Comes the Sun” this weekend

Friday: The rain will be out and in the form of sprinkles before daybreak, Friday. A gloomy cold day with readings barely topping off to 50°. It’ll clear late Friday night. Watch travel in northwest Georgia for slippery roads from light snow accumulation. Already near .3” of rainfall.

Saturday-Sunday: Here comes the sun! But the cold air remains for the entire weekend. Freezing and sub-freezing readings each morning, with highs only into the lower 50s.

Synopsis: Our next storm system will be forming over south Texas and will track almost parallel to the entire north Gulf coast. Because of this consistent track and The First Alert Weather team not deviating from this forecast, we will not see too much lift or moisture here. The forecast Monday and Tuesday will be sporadic showers both days.

Next week: A cooler and drier period will be the story mid-week through next weekend. We are on par for average rainfall this winter season, so far. Last year we were way above average.