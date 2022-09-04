TODAY: We’re going to be looking at mostly cloudy to overcast conditions throughout your Sunday with showers and storms likely for the afternoon and evening. Not everybody will see rain, but there’s a good chance many of you do. Highs today will only manage to get into the mid 80s.

LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Monday through Wednesday will be a little drier as we see just some stray showers with partly cloudy conditions each day.. And, with the additional sunshine, expect highs to be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area.

THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: From Thursday through the weekend we could be talking about more wet weather, or at the very least, better than average rain chances. Right now, early indications are that rain totals Thursday through the weekend could approach 2-3 inches. Highs will also be well below average with highs on reaching the low to mid 80s. Our average high this time of the year is 90 degrees.

TROPICS: Hurricane Danielle continues to spin out in the open Atlantic and poses no threat to land. Tropical Storm Earl is north of Puerto Rico this morning and based on the latest from the National hurricane Center, isn’t expected to effect in land masses, including the U.S., either. A Tropical wave located just off the African coast is associated with some disorganized showers and storms, but only a 20% chance for development over the next 5 days has been given to this potential system.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian