Rain moves out for a quiet Sunday

Remnants of Nestor moves out tonight with a few left over clouds by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a quiet transition day before we focus on a cold front that will move into the southeast on Monday.

This cold front will bring more showers and thunderstorms (a few severe) to the valley late Monday into the early morning hours on Tuesday. A bit breezy Tuesday afternoon as the front passes which will knock temperatures back into the upper 40s for lows and low 70s for highs.

Cold front number two arrives Friday into Saturday with more showers and a few thunderstorms.