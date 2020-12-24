 

Rain moves out this evening as we turn cold and windy for Christmas Day

We will see light rain showers slowly move out of our area as we head into the evening hours as a cold front moves past our area. Once these showers end, we can expect temperatures to drop rapidly throughout the overnight hours as clouds begin to clear out of the region. We will also see winds begin to pick up out of the northwest as well as we progress through the overnight and into early Christmas morning.

As we wake up Christmas morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s across the News 3 viewing area. When factoring in the breezy conditions with the wind chill, most of us will feel like we’re in the upper teens and low 20s! Most importantly though, we will see wall-to-wall sunshine as we progress through Christmas afternoon, with highs only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s, which could potentially make this our coldest Christmas since 1989.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will settle back into the region, keeping us dry and raising our high temperatures back into the 50s.

As we go into next week, we’ll watch a weak front pass through the region on Monday, which is not expected to bring any chance of rain as it passes through. We’ll dry out for Tuesday before we turn our attention to a cold front that will bring showers back to the region as we head into Wednesday and early New Year’s Eve.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

36° / 27°
Clear
Clear 0% 36° 27°

Friday

40° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 40° 23°

Saturday

50° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 50° 27°

Sunday

57° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 32°

Monday

62° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 62° 40°

Tuesday

62° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 62° 44°

Wednesday

63° / 55°
PM Showers
PM Showers 44% 63° 55°

35°

8 PM
Clear
1%
35°

34°

9 PM
Clear
1%
34°

34°

10 PM
Clear
1%
34°

33°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
33°

32°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
32°

31°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
1%
30°

30°

3 AM
Clear
1%
30°

29°

4 AM
Clear
1%
29°

28°

5 AM
Clear
1%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
1%
28°

28°

7 AM
Clear
2%
28°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
28°

30°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
30°

33°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

35°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
35°

37°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
37°

38°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
39°

39°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

36°

6 PM
Clear
0%
36°

34°

7 PM
Clear
1%
34°

