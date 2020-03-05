Rain out, oh what a relief it is but still some minor flooding

This rain will taper-off, with river levels still rising through the night. 30.18′ now, with minor flooding upstream and downstream on the Chattahoochee River.

The River will crest at 30.7′ and will lower but portions of the Riverwalk will remain covered, with water by Monday. This is the highest level and forecast crest this year but is not expected to be as high as April 19, 2019, when it crested at 33.12′.

More damage reported across Barbour County this morning from severe thunderstorms. Yesterday’s reports from Cuthbert, Georgia had an update from one residence house where a tree toppled on the roof and injured 3 people.

RIGHT NOW: The low is east of our region. The severe threat has moved to the eastern part of the state. We had one severe thunderstorm, with hail and strong winds for the second morning in a row in Barbour County and many trees reported down.

By the 5pm News we will see light rain wrapping around this low and exiting, with much colder air by Friday morning and the sun will make an appearance, right through the weekend. Daylight Saving Time begins with forwarding our clocks ⏰ 1 hour ahead Sunday at 2AM EDT.

Next week we warm again and you guessed it rain returns.