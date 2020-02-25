Rain Rain will go away, with a majority of fair weather days in this First Alert Forecast

The forecast will have more sunshine than rain in the forecast this week, Whew! Tonight and the overnight the rainfall may be heavy at times, with a few embedded thunderstorms.

A few of these storms along the front after midnight will have a bit more energy, so expect a good couple of downpours, which may add additional amounts close to 1-2”.

Through Wednesday, we will see more clouds than rainfall, with colder readings and sunshine starting Thursday-Friday. Saturday a fast moving clipper will sweep through, with a brief shower, likely early in the day, so not a washout weekend.

A sunny Sunday and dry Monday through March 3rd, with a few thunderstorms. March 4th there may be a few strong storms in the region. There is no set-up like last year.