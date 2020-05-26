Rain, rain, will not go away until Saturday…

Short Term: This forecast is being driven by two cold fronts and most immediate, and a sub-tropical disturbance across the Florida peninsula. Over the next 48 hours, this will be the most significant portion of the storm system. Nothing that we can’t handle but we do see a set-up for a few significant or severe storms across Central Alabama along the interstate 85 corridor late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Otherwise more measurable rainfall coming in the form of scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms.

Weekend: As far as Saturday, the second front coming out of the mid-section of the country has drier and less humid air behind it. So next week expect mid 80s and very pleasant conditions and several days to dry out.

The tropical forecast is looking interesting but a bit far-fetched for 10 days out looking for a potential hurricane in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Not reliable this early in the season but for the weather enthusiast understand these forecasts are not that accurate but we’ll be watching anyway.

