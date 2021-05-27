Rain returns to the forecast that will begin to cool us off

Temperatures are a tad cooler today and have yet to reach the 90-degree mark giving us a more seasonable feel. Showers are beginning to develop across the region ahead of a cool front, which will bring us sporadic showers throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Although instability is low, an isolated thunderstorm wouldn’t be impossible.

Another line of showers will move in from the west later Friday afternoon in which showers and thunderstorms could be more significant. This will move along rather quickly and leave us with dry and sunny conditions for the Memorial Day Weekend, but temperatures will drop into the below normal range due to this cool front.

Memorial Day is still forecasted to be mostly dry with plenty of sun. By Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances will return due to the stalling of that cool front, and temperatures will increase back into the average range.