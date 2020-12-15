 

Rain returns Wednesday, followed by calmer and cooler weather

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We will be watching a storm system out in the ArkLaTex region move towards our area tonight. Clouds will continue to increase in coverage as we go throughout the evening and overnight hours. Rain showers associated with this system will then move into the region as we go into the late overnight hours. These will become more widespread as we go into the early morning hours as a cold front associated with this system moves through the region. This front will then push through the region as we go into Wednesday afternoon, bringing the showers to an end, but clouds will still hang around for a good majority of the day.

Behind this front, we will dry out and cool down quite a bit as well for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 50s and low temperatures near the freezing mark.

We will then shift our attention to our second system for the weekend, which will be initially located in the Pacific Northwest. This system is expected to track along the jet stream as we go into Saturday, and stall in the northern Gulf. The low pressure system and associated cold front is then expected to lift back northward late Saturday into Sunday, bringing with it another chance for rain showers across the region. This cold front will then sweep through the area on Sunday.

As we go into early next week, tranquil weather will return to the region, with highs generally in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

51° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 51° 44°

Wednesday

53° / 35°
Rain
Rain 68% 53° 35°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 51° 30°

Friday

56° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 30°

Saturday

58° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 58° 42°

Sunday

58° / 41°
Showers
Showers 45% 58° 41°

Monday

62° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 23% 62° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

49°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

9 PM
Cloudy
8%
48°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
47°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
21%
47°

46°

12 AM
Showers
41%
46°

47°

1 AM
Few Showers
34%
47°

46°

2 AM
Few Showers
33%
46°

46°

3 AM
Showers
35%
46°

46°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
44%
46°

45°

6 AM
Showers
45%
45°

45°

7 AM
Rain
63%
45°

45°

8 AM
Rain
69%
45°

44°

9 AM
Rain
64%
44°

45°

10 AM
Showers
51%
45°

47°

11 AM
Showers
57%
47°

49°

12 PM
Showers
58%
49°

50°

1 PM
Showers
59%
50°

51°

2 PM
Showers
48%
51°

52°

3 PM
Few Showers
32%
52°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
14%
51°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories