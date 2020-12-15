Rain returns Wednesday, followed by calmer and cooler weather

We will be watching a storm system out in the ArkLaTex region move towards our area tonight. Clouds will continue to increase in coverage as we go throughout the evening and overnight hours. Rain showers associated with this system will then move into the region as we go into the late overnight hours. These will become more widespread as we go into the early morning hours as a cold front associated with this system moves through the region. This front will then push through the region as we go into Wednesday afternoon, bringing the showers to an end, but clouds will still hang around for a good majority of the day.

Behind this front, we will dry out and cool down quite a bit as well for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 50s and low temperatures near the freezing mark.

We will then shift our attention to our second system for the weekend, which will be initially located in the Pacific Northwest. This system is expected to track along the jet stream as we go into Saturday, and stall in the northern Gulf. The low pressure system and associated cold front is then expected to lift back northward late Saturday into Sunday, bringing with it another chance for rain showers across the region. This cold front will then sweep through the area on Sunday.

As we go into early next week, tranquil weather will return to the region, with highs generally in the lower 60s.