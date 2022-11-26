TODAY: We started out with some sunshine this morning, but Saturday will featuring mostly cloudy conditions and a passing light shower can’t be ruled, but the bulk of the rain moves in tonight. Highs today will top out in the mid 60s. Tonight, showers and even a rumble thunder are likely as a frontal system moves through the area. Overnight lows will only get down into the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: By time many of you get up in the morning on Sunday, most of the rain will be out of here. The sunshine does return and Sunday afternoon looks pretty good with some clouds still around. Highs on Sunday should reach the upper 60s to around 70.

NEXT WEEK: The first couple of days look pretty good with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday however, will have to be watched closely as a storm system moves through and there could be some strong storms Wednesday afternoon. So, stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for the latest. Then the rest of the week looks mostly dry with only a slight chance of rain possible for Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian