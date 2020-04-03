Readings climb rain out for the weekend but returns next week

Sunshine greeted us with readings into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Coming up tonight expect temperatures that will be on the mild side. Readings will be down into the lower 50s compared to this morning we are readings dipped down to 41 chilly degrees. In the morning overcast skies at first, but expect sunshine by the afternoon and readings climbing into the lower 80s. We will begin to see an unsettled but warmer pattern coming up early next week by way of a slow moving cool front moving into the region Monday through Tuesday. Mostly cloudy Sunday but Monday and Tuesday a few showers even a couple pop-up thunderstorms with lower 80s for highs. Mid-week this system will clear with a few showers lingering. And a stronger front with a few short ways we need to watch for the following Friday, which means this time of year storms along these fronts can produce a few severe thunderstorms. Obviously too far out to pinpoint, so no whether aware at this time.