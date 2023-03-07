6:00 PM UPDATE:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After near record temperatures Tuesday afternoon, readings will drop almost 30 degrees by Wednesday morning with morning lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow expect clear skies at the start, but clouds will begin to build after midday. Stray showers will be possible later tomorrow afternoon as temperatures warm into lower 70s.

This cooling trend will continue into Thursday with afternoon highs only reaching into the lower 60s. Stray morning showers and heavier rain coverage later Thursday afternoon will ensure cooler temperatures.

Friday we will see yet another chance for scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder beginning early Friday morning and lasting through Friday afternoon. Readings will rebound into the 70s that afternoon.

After a brief break from the rain Saturday, we will see another cool front move through late Sunday evening. This system will bring scattered showers Sunday night before moving out early Monday morning.

Behind this system readings will once again cool off into the lower 60s by Thursday with morning lows in the lower 40s.