Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After tying with our record high of 82 degrees today, temperatures will cool back off into the 60s Wednesday morning. Stray showers will linger throughout the day tomorrow, and conditions will be breezy. Readings will remain above average as afternoon highs, once again, reach into the lower 80s.

Thursday we will see more scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder throughout the day. However, the heaviest rain will remain to our north near Atlanta. Afternoon highs will once again reach into the lower 80s.

We are Weather Aware starting Friday morning as a strong low-pressure system moves through the southeast. This system will have the potential to bring severe weather Friday morning and into Friday afternoon. Our primary threats include damaging winds and a spin up tornado along the squall line. The timing of this system is still being fine tuned as this system is still several days out, so stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team.

Following the passage of this front, conditions will clear up and we will see more sunshine heading into next week. Temperatures will cool back down into the lower 70s for our weekend before quickly rebounding into the upper 70s at the start of next week.