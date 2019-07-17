Remaining hot and dry, with summer-like pattern returning by the weekend

We are remaining in a hot and dry pattern for the next couple days with high pressure in place. However, as we approach the weekend heading into next week, we’ll be watching our rain chances slowly increase.

We are expecting another day of sporadic showers and storms Thursday, with temperatures remaining hot in the mid-90s, with some heat index values potentially in the triple digits. There will be some relief from this heat, however. As we approach the weekend, we’ll be watching several shortwaves that will bring us a slightly higher chance of showers and storms.

This, combined with high pressure off to our east, will help to bring a chance of isolated showers and storms each day beginning on Friday and lasting through the weekend, with temperatures dropping to the lower 90s with increased cloud cover. This will particularly be the case early next week with the approach of a cool front, which we will watch through model runs to see how it impacts our forecast past the 7 day period.