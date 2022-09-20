After a weak and “very” isolated disturbance rolled through this morning we were able to enjoy cooler readings and a brief passing shower.

We will get a temporary break from these humid conditions when a cool front moves into the region Friday. This front will give us a few days of drier conditions before humidity begins to rise again.

Our temperatures will continue to heat up into the upper 90s over the next few days. However, things will begin to cool back down by Friday morning and Monday morning from two passing fronts. There will even be a few opportunities for rainfall. Our temperatures will remain in the 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s for the remainder of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Based on current projects by the National Hurricane Center, Fiona is expected to stay in the Atlantic and curve back out to sea before weakening. Now we are watching the set-up over South America and the Caribbean sometime in the extended forecast for a high chance for development into the Gulf. Stay tuned!