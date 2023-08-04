Buena Vista, Ga. (WRBL)-Come run or walk in our annual 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run! This year our event is dedicated to the loving memory of Tyrek Weaver and Anthony Bair.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to MCMHS Marching Band in Anthony’s memory and to Varsity Track in Tyrek’s memory.
We hope the community will come out with us on the evening of Friday, August 4th. We will have a full concession stand and A&R BBQ for sale.
Come hang out with us even if you are unable to run or walk! It will be a fun night! If you would like to purchase a shirt or extra shirts, the price is $10 each.