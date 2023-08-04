Buena Vista, Ga. (WRBL)-Come run or walk in our annual 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run! This year our event is dedicated to the loving memory of Tyrek Weaver and Anthony Bair.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to MCMHS Marching Band in Anthony’s memory and to Varsity Track in Tyrek’s memory.

******New 2-loop course instead of over the entire campus!****

We hope the community will come out with us on the evening of Friday, August 4th. We will have a full concession stand and A&R BBQ for sale.

Come hang out with us even if you are unable to run or walk! It will be a fun night! If you would like to purchase a shirt or extra shirts, the price is $10 each.