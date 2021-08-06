Returning back to the 90s with afternoon showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Remaining mostly dry for the remainder of your Friday as we continue to watch a shortwave that moves across the southeast for this weekend. As the shortwave moves in expect afternoon and evening isolated showers and storms across the region.

By Sunday rainfall chances taper off some to just a stray shower or storm primarily in the afternoon as a weak boundary remains focused across the southeast. Shortwave and stationary boundary wash out by the beginning of next week setting the stage for high pressure to once again build in across the southeast.

Afternoon highs warming into the 90s for the weekend while remaining below average until we get into mid to late next week where highs are near average.