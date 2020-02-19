ROAD HAZARDS: We are on track for additional two inches of rainfall in this forecast

We are going to have to deal with more rainfall for one more day. There will be additional rainfall of nearly 2+” across the two state area for the next 24 hours.

The ground is so saturated right now, it doesn’t take much more rainfall for low lying areas seeing rushing water overflowing in flood prone areas and drainage ditches to overflow on roadways. We had a water rescue last night off US 27 in Troup County and a local bridge had overflowing water near Woodbury in Meriwether County.

Locally we will have road hazards with just average water flowing over the roads creating more hazards when it comes to hydroplaning.

Weekend: Friday through Sunday we will begin to dry and become much colder with readings dipping below freezing by Saturday morning, with colder, breezy, and sunny conditions.

Next Week: The rain is back each day…