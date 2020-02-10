Rounds of showers and storms this week, highs above average too

Chance for a few showers and storms this late this evening and overnight, we’ll keep that chance with us as we head into Tuesday as a disturbance moves to the north of us. Numerous Flash Flood Watches have been issued for areas west and north of the Chattahoochee Valley where 5-7 inches of rain are possible.

More active weather possible Wednesday through Thursday with severe weather looks possible for areas in Mississippi and western Alabama Wednesday. This line of storms will begin to track east and reach our area by Thursday morning. Temperatures will be above average over the next few days then cooling down to the 50s by Friday.