Same ol’ same ol’ until the next tropical wave in the First Alert Forecast

The forecast looks good for most outdoor activities this weekend, especially out at the Lakes. At this time, with the mid 90s in this First Alert Forecast there will be more heat than coverage for rainfall, until a bit more lift to the region on Sunday, perhaps bringing isolated afternoon storms.  

The heat is the main story in this forecast. Mid 90s, with a few climbing just above for the day and overnight lows will dip into the lower to mid-70s.

Next week there will be a slight bump-up for sporadic afternoon showers and storms. We are still focused on the end of the month watching more activity off the coast of Africa or waves in the tropical Atlantic.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 73°

Monday

95° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 94° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

