Same stagnant pattern continues; highs nearing 80 today

The same pattern that we’ve been in over what seems to be the last week will continue today, expect cloudy skies and a slim chance for a few isolated showers but just like in the last few days, most will likely stay dry. A warm front will lift, this will change our winds from the southeast to the southwest, allowing more moisture and warmer temperatures to move into the area so expect highs today to be much warmer compared to Monday.

Mostly to partly cloudy on Wednesday with again another slim chance for showers, more sun on Thursday with highs nearing the middle 80s. A change in the pattern is coming by Friday as a cold front moves through the region, the front will makes its way into the Chattahoochee Valley by Friday evening. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible and behind this front we can expect temperatures to drop as well.

Showers will likely linger into Saturday and Sunday as highs only reach the middle 60s, very big difference from the 80s that we had last weekend.