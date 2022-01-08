Saturday Looks Great, Sunday Looks Wet!

Saturday is going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs near 60. Clouds do return by this evening and they will help keep our overnight lows from dropping too much as they dip into the mid 40s.

Sunday will start out cloudy and dry, but by the afternoon, showers return, and the later in the day we go, the rain chances go up. Highs will get into the mid to upper 60s thanks to a warm front that comes through from the south, putting us in the warm sector. A cold front swings through in the overnight hours, and that will help clear things out and cool us right back down again, so the warm up will be brief.

Monday, we’ll start out cloudy, but by the afternoon those clouds will exit the region and set us up for a really nice seasonable day with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll be a bit below average for this time of the year as lows starting out around 30 degrees, and afternoon highs only managing to get into the mid 50s.

Thursday and Friday look to be more seasonable with a few clouds sweeping through the area. Lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40, and highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60.

Next weekend looks like another 50/50 weekend. Saturday looks dry, but Sunday looks a bit wet.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian