SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm with a sporadic shower

For the weekend, temperatures will still be above average and the chance of rain becoming slim as a tropical wave continues to move more eastward.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine continues to spin across the Bahamas; however, this moisture will stay to our east keeping us dry and warm through next week. PTC Nine will likely become Humberto over the weekend and current model keep the system off the coast of Florida and Georgia. This system will once again force dry air if the storm holds it’s current track.

Once this system moves out by Tuesday, it will likely become a hurricane, but for us we will be introduced to a northwest flow aloft which will help help rain chances a tad, but the majority of us will stay dry.