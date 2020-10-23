Saturday’s forecast becomes more active and we are watching the Gulf for Zeta, potentially

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has done a good job outlying the “Marginal Risk” for severe storms today-tonight across north central Alabama and the mid-West.

Tomorrow we are under general storms, with heavy rainfall setting-up in the News 3 viewing area, when a surface low along the front lifts north and east, with our coverage area on the east side of this low and front. We could see rainfall totals anywhere from 1”-2” in the embedded storms .

We need to watch the surface low for any significant changes when it comes to storms becoming elevated but right now it all looks to be more uniform. If there’s any severe threat I’m seeing this in northern Alabama and Georgia.

I expect this heavy wave of rain and storms to exit all south and east of Columbus by 4pm, with light showers for the remainder of the night.

Tropics: The extended forecast still appears to be sluggish with clouds and mild readings in the extended forecast. Next Thursday a stronger cold front enters the region and we need to watch #TrackingTheTropics for development next week in the southern Gulf for ZETA. This will surpass the 2005 Tropical Atlantic Hurricane season for the most active in recorded history.