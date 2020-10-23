Saturday’s forecast becomes more active and we are watching the Gulf for Zeta, potentially

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has done a good job outlying the “Marginal Risk” for severe storms today-tonight across north central Alabama and the mid-West.

Tomorrow we are under general storms, with heavy rainfall setting-up in the News 3 viewing area, when a surface low along the front lifts north and east, with our coverage area on the east side of this low and front. We could see rainfall totals anywhere from 1”-2” in the embedded storms .

We need to watch the surface low for any significant changes when it comes to storms becoming elevated but right now it all looks to be more uniform. If there’s any severe threat I’m seeing this in northern Alabama and Georgia.

I expect this heavy wave of rain and storms to exit all south and east of Columbus by 4pm, with light showers for the remainder of the night.

Tropics: The extended forecast still appears to be sluggish with clouds and mild readings in the extended forecast. Next Thursday a stronger cold front enters the region and we need to watch #TrackingTheTropics for development next week in the southern Gulf for ZETA. This will surpass the 2005 Tropical Atlantic Hurricane season for the most active in recorded history.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Saturday

76° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 76° 66°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 64°

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 69°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 70°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
68°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

74°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

75°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

