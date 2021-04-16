 

Saturday’s two waves won’t wash out the entire weekend

We are tracking a broad shield of rain that will lose some of its energy as the first of two waves come through during the entire day Saturday and exiting early Sunday.

The physical front is draped off-shore south of the entire Florida Panhandle. This is in our favor because we are not seeing the set-up for severe weather like the last Saturday.

The surface low will lift towards the north and east later Saturday afternoon, which means we may see a ramp-up in shower and thunderstorm activity “scattered” and more numerous Across Barbour, Clay, Quitman, Randolph, and Sumter Counties.

Sunday morning there may be a few left-over showers all south and east of Columbus then exiting, with mostly sunny skies when we kick-off a sunny and seasonal work week in the First Alert 7-day forecast.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

65° / 55°
Fair
Fair 0% 65° 55°

Saturday

72° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 72° 54°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 76° 52°

Monday

77° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 77° 55°

Tuesday

77° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 77° 54°

Wednesday

71° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 71° 44°

Thursday

71° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
59°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
9%
58°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
57°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
56°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
19%
56°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
59°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
63°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
64°

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
69°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
70°

