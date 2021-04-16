Saturday’s two waves won’t wash out the entire weekend

We are tracking a broad shield of rain that will lose some of its energy as the first of two waves come through during the entire day Saturday and exiting early Sunday.

The physical front is draped off-shore south of the entire Florida Panhandle. This is in our favor because we are not seeing the set-up for severe weather like the last Saturday.

The surface low will lift towards the north and east later Saturday afternoon, which means we may see a ramp-up in shower and thunderstorm activity “scattered” and more numerous Across Barbour, Clay, Quitman, Randolph, and Sumter Counties.

Sunday morning there may be a few left-over showers all south and east of Columbus then exiting, with mostly sunny skies when we kick-off a sunny and seasonal work week in the First Alert 7-day forecast.