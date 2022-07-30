We’re starting out with lots of sunshine here in Columbus and Phenix City, but there are some clouds around north of us, and that’s where the best chances for rain will be today. A stationary front is draped west to east across north Georgia and north Alabama up into southern Tennessee. That’ll help enhance the rain coverage for the northern half of the the state, but the southern half will be mostly sunny and mostly dry.

SUNDAY: Sunday is looking great with mostly sunny conditions and very little rain, if any, anywhere around.

UPCOMING WEEK: Monday, we get back into that typical summertime pattern of low to mid 90s, mix of sun and clouds, and stray to isolated showers and storms each day.

TROPICS: The Atlantic remains very quiet, as does the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean. No TC formation is expected over the next 5 days.

BEACHES: If you headed to the beaches, look for mid to upper 80s and isolated showers and storms each afternoon.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian