TODAY: After seeing a few isolated light showers this morning, we’ll see more showers and storms this afternoon as the air remains very tropical-like. Highs this afternoon will depend on how much sunshine we actually see. We’re already seeing some sunshine over in the Auburn/Opelika area, but how long does that last with more showers incoming from the west. With some sun, we should reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD: Monday, looks like a pretty wet day at times, and that includes the morning and afternoon commute to and from school. Highs Monday thanks to the cloud cover and likely showers will reach the low 80s.

The rest of the week looks very similar, although rain chances drop Tuesday with just some occasional showers, but Wednesday and Thursday could be pretty wet at times as a stalled out front keeps things mostly cloudy to overcast with highs only n the low 80s through Thursday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Friday, that front sinks south of the area, keeping the best chances for rain south of us through Saturday. Friday and Saturday look partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, but Sunday, we see some tropical moisture enter the region and that will increase our rain chances once again.

TROPICS: Potential TC Four continues to dissipate in south Texas and by the end of today, will just be leftover showers for that area. We will be watching things toward the end of the week as we see an increase in tropical moisture. At this time, development is not expected, but it will definitely increase our rain chances. We also will be watching the tropics closely the first week of September as there are some hints that tropical activity could start to get more active.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week! Brian