Scattered showers & storms for this weekend

With a cold front approaching for the weekend, rain chances will be on the increase as the boundary will slowly start to stall out across central Alabama and Georgia.

With the added cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will only warm into the upper 80s with a few low 90s across the valley. Sunday and Monday will be the best days for scattered showers and storms along with some moisture from a tropical system that will ride of the Florida peninsula coast, but the frontal boundary should keep it out to see. If this system develops, it will receive the name of Dorian.

Keeping our focus on the tropics, another area of concern is located in the Atlantic Ocean and will likely approach the Lesser Antilles in the next five days. This system has a 50% chance of development. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the tropics along with the storm that could cause some higher surf and rip currents along the Georgia coastline.

Temperatures in the short term will be below average and by next week a slight warm up to near average to slightly above.