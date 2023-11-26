Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking scattered showers early this morning. While most of these showers are light, there are pockets of moderate rainfall, especially across our southern counties. Showers will continue throughout the rest of the day before tapering off during the late afternoon. Temperatures will trend cooler today, only warming into the mid 50s.

Today’s front will clear by tomorrow morning, leaving us with clear skies for the majority of the day. Clouds could move back in late Monday night. Temperatures will be similar to today with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.

Behind today’s front, morning lows drop to near freezing Tuesday morning. Readings dip even further Wednesday, with many areas seeing readings in the 20s. Temperatures begin to warm back up slightly Friday ahead of our next chance of rain.

Our next system is on track to move in Friday, bringing showers throughout the day. Showers will likely be possible throughout next weekend.