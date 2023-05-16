6PM Update:

5:30PM Update:

5PM Update:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Short Term: Forecast is becoming quite active this evening and tonight.

3:45 PM ET: Tracking a trough moving eastward through Alabama. Over the next several hours, we will see this system of storms continue to move eastward, and will linger through the overnight. We will be watching for bowing across the line, brief torrential rainfall, and hail.

The remainder of the forecast is looking unsettled through Thursday. Friday only a few stray showers but we will eventually see this cool front sweep through and bring back slightly cooler air. The weekend through Monday will be pleasant and also a great time to get outdoors.