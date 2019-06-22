Scattered storms through tonight, while remaining hot and humid

Through the remainder of the afternoon and evening, expect scattered storms with a few strong to severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out for Chambers, Troup and Meriwether Counties until 10 p.m. ET. The main threats will be damaging winds and small hail with any thunderstorm that develops this evening.

On Sunday, we are expecting the coverage in thunderstorms to become more sporadic in nature with temperatures soaring into the middle and possibly some upper 90s. Heat index values will be well over the triple digits so remember to stay hydrated and limit your outdoor exposure.

Through next week, a typical summerlike forecast will be in place with low 90s and an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm likely.