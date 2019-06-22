Scattered storms through tonight, while remaining hot and humid

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Through the remainder of the afternoon and evening, expect scattered storms with a few strong to severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out for Chambers, Troup and Meriwether Counties until 10 p.m. ET. The main threats will be damaging winds and small hail with any thunderstorm that develops this evening.

On Sunday, we are expecting the coverage in thunderstorms to become more sporadic in nature with temperatures soaring into the middle and possibly some upper 90s. Heat index values will be well over the triple digits so remember to stay hydrated and limit your outdoor exposure.

Through next week, a typical summerlike forecast will be in place with low 90s and an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm likely.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 92° 71°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

88°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
88°

89°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
89°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
91°

88°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
88°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
88°