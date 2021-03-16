School closings and schedule changes for severe weather

UPDATE: Barbour County Schools will transition to virtual learning for Tuesday March 16 and Wednesday March 17 due to the severe weather threat, according to the school district’s official Facebook page. Students are asked not to report to school and to post all assignments on either Google Classroom or Schoology.

Lee County Schools will suspend all afterschool programs, activities and events for Wednesday, March 17 due to severe weather moving into the area. This announcement came in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post.

Lee County Schools will continue normal operations Tuesday through dismissal on Wednesday. The decision is based on guidance from the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County Schools are temporarily going virtual ahead of severe weather moving into the area.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, the school district announced all schools will dismiss at noon on Wednesday, March 17. Instruction will move online for the remainder of Wednesday and all day Thursday.

All after school activities are canceled for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Russell County Schools will return to its regular schedule on Friday, March 19, including in-person learning.

