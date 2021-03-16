 

School closings and schedule changes for severe weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School Closings_1539106844252.png.jpg

UPDATE: Barbour County Schools will transition to virtual learning for Tuesday March 16 and Wednesday March 17 due to the severe weather threat, according to the school district’s official Facebook page. Students are asked not to report to school and to post all assignments on either Google Classroom or Schoology.

Lee County Schools will suspend all afterschool programs, activities and events for Wednesday, March 17 due to severe weather moving into the area. This announcement came in a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post.

Lee County Schools will continue normal operations Tuesday through dismissal on Wednesday. The decision is based on guidance from the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Russell County Schools are temporarily going virtual ahead of severe weather moving into the area.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, the school district announced all schools will dismiss at noon on Wednesday, March 17. Instruction will move online for the remainder of Wednesday and all day Thursday.

All after school activities are canceled for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Russell County Schools will return to its regular schedule on Friday, March 19, including in-person learning.

Looking for an emergency shelter? WRBL News 3 is keeping an updated list of area emergency shelters open to the public, which you can find here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 61°
Showers in the Vicinity
Showers in the Vicinity 0% 69° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 75° 66°

Thursday

72° / 45°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 45°

Friday

61° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

63° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 63° 38°

Sunday

66° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 66° 43°

Monday

73° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 73° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
69°

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
69°

70°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
70°

72°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
72°

69°

8 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
99%
69°

68°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
68°

66°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
66°

65°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
65°

64°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
64°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

63°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
62°

62°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
62°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
62°

63°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
63°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
62°

64°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
64°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
68°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
70°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories