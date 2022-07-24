We’re waking up this morning to mostly clear skies and temps in the low to mid 70s. And thanks to those clear skies, that will help our temps climb a few degrees higher than yesterday.

TODAY: Heading into this afternoon we will see those stray showers and storms once again. They stick around until sunset, that’s when we los.e that daytime heating, and everything just fizzles out. Today’s highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: We do it all over again. Just some stray showers around, mainly Columbus northward for Monday. Highs in the low 90s, and when the sun goes down, everything fizzles out.

TUESDAY: It looks like this will be the start of a few drier days with very little rain period. There may still be a few showers around, but it does look quite dry. And that will be the case from Tuesday through Thursday, then we’ve got to keep an eye on a frontal system coming down from the north.

NEXT WEEKEND: The front won’t make it all the way down here, but how close it gets will determine our rain chances for the weekend. Regardless, we do think they will be higher. But, will they be isolated, scattered, or widespread. Right now the models have the front getting hung up in southern Tennessee, and north Georgia and Alabama. But, if it can get a little closer, that will increase those chances for rain. It shouldn’t be a washout, but the showers and storms could be more numerous.

TROPICS: The tropics will remain quiet over the next 5 days. Although, the models are starting to hint of a little bit of tropical activity over a week from now, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that.

BEACHES: If you’re headed to the beach for one last vacation before school starts back, a very typical beach forecast of sunshine, pop-up showers and storms each afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week!

Brian