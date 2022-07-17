Yesterday we started in with some fog in many places in Alabama, but this morning, just lots of sunshine, and that’s going to be the story for today. Lots of sunshine and temperatures topping out in the 90s.

For the next several days, it’s going to be very seasonable with highs right around average with isolated afternoon showers and storms.

For your Sunday, mostly sunny with some pop-up showers mainly to our north. Monday, much of the same, with mostly sunny conditions. Though, some showers and storms will try to work their way in here in the evening, but much of them just fizzle out. Heading into Tuesday, it does look like a little bit better coverage. So Monday, we’ll see isolated showers, with more widely scattered showers on Tuesday. But even Tuesday, some of you may remain dry.

Overall, for the next 7 days, a very seasonable picture, with isolated afternoon showers and storms and highs pretty much right at average for this time of the year.

Tropics? Atlantic basin, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico, all looking pretty quiet for the next 5 days with nothing expected according to the National Hurricane Center.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Sunday! Brian