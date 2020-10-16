Second cold front of the week will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Finally! Our second cold front of the week will sweep through and bring us cool temperatures and low humidity just in time for the weekend.

This morning:

Areas of dense fog are not out of the question for the morning commute, this may slow some down but we should start to see an improvement throughout the morning. Clouds will begin to increase during the mid-morning hours as the front starts to enter the area.

Forecast:

Clouds will continue to increase during the afternoon along the cold front and our winds will begin to pick up as well. Temperatures not nearly as warm thanks to the increase of clouds and front so expect highs to reach the low to middle 70s. By the evening commute we’ll begin to see decreasing clouds and some sunshine before the sun sets.

Clear skies, dry air will allow temperatures to fall quickly and the winds may make it feel a couple degrees cooler too. After a chilly start, Saturday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Sunday will be another beautiful day as well with plenty of sunshine.

A tad bit more cloud cover and a little warmer heading into next week. The next chance for any precipitation and it won’t be much will be by the middle of next week.