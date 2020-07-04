Second week of July, widespread storms roll-in

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Now not a wash-out Sunday if you can get out a tad earlier, by afternoon we’ll be tracking a few isolated showers and storms. The surge of moisture is still expected to lift from the Gulf back towards the north Monday and Tuesday making both these days wet! Albeit a wet and cooler (thanks to the measurable rain) start to the work week we will gradually see the rain taper-off from scattered storms Wednesday to isolated by Thursday. At this time I’m seeing high pressure across the southeast regaining control for the end of next week, so drier and those average low readings down into the lower 70s and daytime readings up into the lower 90s return across the southeast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories