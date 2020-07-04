Now not a wash-out Sunday if you can get out a tad earlier, by afternoon we’ll be tracking a few isolated showers and storms. The surge of moisture is still expected to lift from the Gulf back towards the north Monday and Tuesday making both these days wet! Albeit a wet and cooler (thanks to the measurable rain) start to the work week we will gradually see the rain taper-off from scattered storms Wednesday to isolated by Thursday. At this time I’m seeing high pressure across the southeast regaining control for the end of next week, so drier and those average low readings down into the lower 70s and daytime readings up into the lower 90s return across the southeast.
Second week of July, widespread storms roll-in
by: Bob JeswaldPosted: / Updated: