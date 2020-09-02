Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Sept. 2: Weather Radio Giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year.
So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month of September, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.
Wednesday, Mayor Jack Tibbs and WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald connected with Eufaula resident Betty Pugh.

“I think it’s going to be a great comfort in there when I’m in the house or when it goes off. I’ll know to alert to go to a safe place, feel comfortable until it’s over,” says Pugh.

