Sept. 6: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year. So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Sunday, Mayor Jack Tibbs and Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald connected with Eufaula resident Terry Walker.

“I’ve got an outside antenna, i pick up channel three through it so I stay with channel 3 when the bad weather comes cause satellite no satellite I still stay with y’all for the weather cause you do a pretty good job of it. So this will maybe help me in between those times where I have no communication,” said Walker

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.