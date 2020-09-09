Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Sept. 9: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year. So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Tuesday, Jackie Hunt, the senior director of the Jaxson Life Senior Center and WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald connected with Barbour County resident Eva Respess.

“I look at my cellphone and see when the bad weather is headed,” said Respess.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture

