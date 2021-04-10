Severe storm threat gets snuffed out this afternoon and improving weather returns Sunday

Storms will begin to exit and the main threat will be a few storms along the marginal risk areas south and east of Columbus. Possibly a significant or (non-severe) storm.

There could be a severe storm around in the far southernmost portion of the News 3 viewing area before this energy exits around Noon.

For the rest of today: The severe threat and Weather Aware Day will be behind us and east-central Alabama will see breaks of sunshine temporarily, then the clouds will return. A few lower to mid-70s will show up.

Although we have not seen the action here, south-central Alabama and the western Panhandle of Florida (Severe Reports) got hammered with severe weather.

Our extreme northern counties in southern Clay and Randolph counties are in a slight risk. or 2 out of 5 for confidence for severe storms but very limited.