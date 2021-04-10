 

Severe storm threat gets snuffed out this afternoon and improving weather returns Sunday

Weather

Storms will begin to exit and the main threat will be a few storms along the marginal risk areas south and east of Columbus. Possibly a significant or (non-severe) storm.

There could be a severe storm around in the far southernmost portion of the News 3 viewing area before this energy exits around Noon.

For the rest of today: The severe threat and Weather Aware Day will be behind us and east-central Alabama will see breaks of sunshine temporarily, then the clouds will return. A few lower to mid-70s will show up.

Although we have not seen the action here, south-central Alabama and the western Panhandle of Florida (Severe Reports) got hammered with severe weather.

Our extreme northern counties in southern Clay and Randolph counties are in a slight risk. or 2 out of 5 for confidence for severe storms but very limited.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

72° / 60°
Rain
Rain 100% 72° 60°

Sunday

77° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 77° 51°

Monday

84° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 84° 54°

Tuesday

83° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 56°

Wednesday

75° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 75° 53°

Thursday

74° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 74° 54°

Friday

74° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 AM
Rain
97%
64°

62°

12 PM
Rain
99%
62°

61°

1 PM
Rain
95%
61°

65°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
65°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
14%
67°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
13%
69°

71°

5 PM
Cloudy
16%
71°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
70°

70°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
70°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
69°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
67°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
65°

64°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
64°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
63°

63°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
63°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
62°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
61°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
62°

63°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
63°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

