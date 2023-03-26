Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Starting off this Sunday morning with very active weather across the southeast. Troup and Meriwether counties were hit by a large and destructive tornado earlier today. We will continue to see strong storms later this afternoon as daytime heating helps things become even more unsettled.

One of the biggest threats moving forward will be flash flooding. Areas that have already had heavy rain may see an additional 2-3 inches in the next few hours. Some roads in Upson and Pike counties have been closed due to flooding.

We will remain Weather Aware until Tuesday morning, as this front stalls across the southeast, bringing an unsettled pattern and multiple rounds of storms. Heavy rain will move through early Monday morning, with storms continuing through the day before another round of heavy rain moves through Tuesday morning.

An area of high pressure will finally push this front out, leaving us with a break from the rain as we head into next weekend.

Temperatures will cool off thanks to continued cloud cover and rain, with afternoon highs dipping into the 60s by Tuesday. Readings will quickly rebound into the upper 70s by Thursday, and into the 80s by Friday.