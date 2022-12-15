Columbus, (WRBL)- The severe threat has ended for the News 3 viewing area as the cold front continues to slide east. A few showers or sprinkles may remain behind the front but the severe threat is over.

Clouds will decrease for the remainder of the day with temperatures slowly warming up to the middle to upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures on Friday with highs in the 50s. Tracking a chance for a few showers on Saturday afternoon and evening, this should clear out by early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will remain on the cool side this weekend and early next week.