Severe threat winds down and clearing and colder readings late Saturday into Sunday

As the cold front nears wave after wave of storms will lift southwest towards the north and east. These storms have been rotating but not enough to go with a tornado watch, etc. So there’s been a bit of an up tick so to speak in energy and we will continue to watch closely for all areas southwest of Columbus in our Alabama counties and southeast too. Damaging wind from 40-60mph are possible, torrential rain, tornadoes are a low risk…

We’ve had reports of many cars hydroplaning and many accidents due to the poor visibility, while driving, and strong wind gusts with minor damage.

8:30PM the heaviest will move east then another round of showers and storms arrive…This second big wave of training showers and storms lift across the area around 10:30PM-3:30AM Saturday morning.

Red Nose ½ marathon: 8am race time cloudy and breezy with readings into the mid to upper 50s. There will be a few light showers. The sun will be moving into the are post-race around 1PM…Readings will peak around 60 then rapidly fall down through the 50s and 40s across Alabama after sunset. A clear Saturday night and a cold Sunday forecast.