SEVERE WEATHER: First Alert Weather tracking storms now

BASED ON BEST ANALYSIS: * A must we watch as this system evolves, could be 3 strong waves Thursday.

Damaging Straight-line winds at 70mph and greater-Highest Risk

Quarter to golf ball sized hail

Isolated tornadoes

Local flash flooding

FIRST ALERT FORECAST-WEATHER ALERT THURSDAY:

First Round (High Confidence): 10AM/9AM CT Along the I-85 corridor north and west across central Alabama.

Same First Round (High Confidence 1-4PM) across all our East Central Alabama Counties and West Central Georgia counties, as a damaging straight-line event and watching the more southern counties for more cellular development for isolated tornadoes.

Second Round (Low Confidence) 5-7PM ET Will there be enough instability for redevelopment along the front. Models split on this for this possibility, therefore the most prudent is to remain vigilant…The same hazards will be present if this comes true.