Severe Weather Preparedness: Making a Plan

Don’t be scared just be prepared

Today is the first day of Severe Weather Preparedness week in Georgia. Each day this week will feature a new topic on how to be prepared, the difference between watches and warnings and overall information to help you and your family as we head into severe weather season.

Being prepared is the first step in staying ahead of severe weather, having a plan in place will help ease any stress, anxiety and fear and will also save time.

Build a kit and have a plan:

Build a kit that you can have ready to go in the event of severe weather, you should have enough supplies to last you for about 72 hours. Make sure your kit includes items that will help you manage the loss of electricity.

Simple items that you can include in your kit are

Non-Perishable food items (at least a three day supply)

Water: Enough to last around three days or a gallon per person

Flashlight and batteries

Battery operated radio

Charged cell phone and back up charger

Have a plan in place for before, during and after severe weather.

Before: Have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings. Download the First Alert radar app and turn on the notifications

During: Know where you will need to go for shelter, especially if you are out.

After: Know where you and your family will meet up in case you are separated.

For a full list of items and a templet to make a plan can be found here