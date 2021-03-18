 

Severe Weather threat diminishes but a few showers and storms linger

Good news right now as we see no low level jet, a wedge (cool stable air) across half of Alabama and Georgia, keeping us stable.

Outflow winds from two squall lines in-between minimizing the threat for severe storms, literally shearing any rotating cells along the boundary.

Cooler air from these outflow winds will keep the atmosphere relatively stable; and one hour ago we were 70° and now at this time 63°. More counties that are in the watch will be dropped.

All this being said, the tornado watches have expired across our east Alabama Counties except for Barbour County.

The Georgia counties will come later when the squall line passes through. This doesn’t mean we won’t see a storm that reaches significant levels or just under severe.

We only had three severe thunderstorm warnings in two days only. No complaints!

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 45°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 100% 70° 45°

Friday

61° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 61° 43°

Saturday

59° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 59° 41°

Sunday

65° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 65° 41°

Monday

72° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 47°

Tuesday

75° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 75° 53°

Wednesday

77° / 57°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 77° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
94%
64°

64°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
61%
64°

64°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
64°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
98%
65°

65°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
65°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
69°

68°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
68°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
65°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

59°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

56°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
54°

53°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
53°

52°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
52°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
48°

