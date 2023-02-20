Columbus, Ga (WBRL)- After temperatures reached into the upper 60s and upper 70s Monday afternoon, readings will only cool off into the low to mid 60s tonight. Today will be the last dry day for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Starting early tomorrow morning passing showers will begin to move through and continue through the early afternoon hours.

Wednesday there will be a chance for quick stray showers throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to warm with high reaching into the 80s that afternoon.

Showers will linger in the forecast thanks to a front stalling to our north. This setup will bring the possibility of stray showers through Saturday. After a brief break from the rain Sunday, the showers will return on Monday as a system begins move through the southeast.

This warming trend will continue as we head towards the middle of the week. Readings will reach into the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon with lows in the mid-60s. Temperatures will cool down slightly Friday into the mid-70s, but readings will quickly rebound back into the 80s by Sunday. This pattern will have temperatures 10-15 degrees above average into next week.